Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the stage during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show with a performance that included a medley of their hit songs, a nod to Lopez’s film “Hustlers” and an endearing mother-daughter moment.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show started off with Shakira taking the stage wearing a red two-piece set embellished with Swarovski crystals custom designed by Peter Dundas, where she sang a number of her hits in English and Spanish, like “She Wolf” and “Whenever, Wherever.” Shakira ended out her solo performance singing “Hips Don’t Lie,” where she jumped off-stage and crowd-surfed.

Lopez then made her highly-anticipated arrival on the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage, dangling from a pole dressed in an embellished leather bodysuit — and a pink skirt, which she promptly pulled off — custom designed by Versace. The Versace look was hand-crafted with thousands of studs and took over 900 hours to create.

She then stripped down to a bedazzled, nude bodysuit as she straddled a pole in a moment that was reminiscent of her famous scene in last year’s hit film, “Hustlers,” where Lopez plays the scamming stripper, Ramona. Lopez performed a medley of her famous hits from her over 20-year career, including “Jenny From the Block,” “Get Right,” “On the Floor” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

Throughout the performance, Lopez and Shakira were joined by Latin artists J Balvin and Bad Bunny, but the most surprising cameo came from Lopez’s own daughter, 11-year-old Emme, who sang her mom’s hit song, “Let’s Get Loud,” along with a chorus of young girls.

Lopez then joined her daughter on-stage, adding on a custom Versace feather flag featuring the Puerto Rican and American flags handmade with 40,000 red, white and blue feathers. The flag’s stars were designed with hand-place Swarovski crystals.

Shakira and Lopez then came on-stage together, continuing to sing Lopez’s “Let’s Get Out.” The duo wore matching looks, with Shakira dressed in another custom Peter Dundas gold costume that consisted of Swarovski crystal embellished separates with a matching jacket and custom gold Adidas sneakers. Lopez dressed in a similar, silver fringe Versace look.

The duo ended the performance with an impressive salsa dancing number, and sang Shakira’s hit song from the 2010 Fifa World Cup, “Waka Waka.”

