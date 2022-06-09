Jennifer Lopez Goes Sheer in Tom Ford at ‘Halftime’ Premiere

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her upcoming documentary with a bold fashion moment.

The music and fashion icon attended the premiere of her Netflix documentary, “Halftime,” Wednesday night during the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival looking to her signature standout style.

Lopez walked the red carpet wearing a Tom Ford form-fitting gown that consisted of sheer cutouts. She paired the look with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, worn over 60 carat teardrop earrings and a 15-carat diamond ring.

Jennifer Lopez attends the world premiere of Halftime at the Tribeca Festival 2022 at the United Palace Theatre in New York, NY on June 8, 2022. Sipa USA via AP

The premiere also saw the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hoda Kotb, Robert De Niro and others in attendance. Lopez’ fiancé Ben Affleck did not attend the premiere.

Lopez’s “Halftime” premiere look is just her latest standout fashion moment this week. On Sunday, she attended the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards where she wore a plunge-neck leather top and flowing maxiskirt from Mônot. Lopez was honored with the Generation Award, in addition to winning the award for best song for her track “On My Way” from her recent film “Marry Me.”

“Halftime” is said to give an inside look at Lopez’ life and career, focusing on her show-stopping Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2020 alongside Shakira. The documentary will debut on Netflix on June 14.

