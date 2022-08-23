×
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Cascading 20-foot Veil With Ralph Lauren Dress for Georgia Wedding

Lopez made a dramatic walk down the aisle in a bespoke headpiece during her second wedding ceremony with Ben Affleck.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrives
Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, stars
MAY 24th 2021: Rumors continue to
View ALL 12 Photos

Jennifer Lopez added a statement veil to her wedding ceremony look on Saturday when she walked down the aisle for the second time with Ben Affleck at the actor’s estate in Riceboro, Ga.

The singer revealed on Instagram today a photo of the bespoke 20-foot headpiece by Ralph Lauren, which she coordinated with a custom dress by the brand. Lopez kept her makeup classic with her go-to smokey eye and nude lip with an updo styled by hairstylist Chris Appleton, who also works with Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian. The rest of Lopez’s glamour team was in attendance, including stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, makeup artist Mary Phillips and manicurist Tom Bachik.

Guests included Affleck’s children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, Sam, 10; and Lopez’s 14-year-old twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muniz.

Matt Damon, George Clooney and Jimmy Kimmel were also at the ceremony, and author Jay Shetty was the officiant. 

The event marked the second time Lopez and Affleck tied the knot. They secretly wed on July 17 in Las Vegas at the Little White Wedding Chapel.

The actress wore two different dresses for the occasion, including a textured, floral jacquard gown with a high neck by Alexander McQueen. Notably, the dress was originally from “Jersey Girl” — a film the couple worked on when they were first engaged in 2003. Affleck and Lopez split the following year in January and rekindled their relationship in April 2021.

The second gown was an off-the-shoulder silhouette from Zuhair Murad’s bridal spring 2023 collection. The dress was paired with a veil featuring lace detailing on the edges. For both looks, Lopez wore her hair in a half-up style with voluminous curls styled by Appleton. 

