Jennifer Lopez just won Milan Fashion Week.

J.Lo closed the runway at Versace’s spring 2020 show in a reimagined version of her iconic plunging Versace gown she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000. Lopez was joined by Donatella Versace herself, walking down the runway to a standing ovation.

When models finished their walk, a voiceover of Versace filled the room, asking Google to show her pictures of that green Versace dress. After images flooded the screens, Versace’s voice was back to ask to see the real thing, with Lopez then taking the runway.

This isn’t the first time Versace has had a throwback moment during a fashion show. To honor her late brother, Gianni Versace, on the 20th anniversary of his death Donatella brought together Nineties supermodels, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, Carla Bruni and Helena Christensen to close the spring 2018 show in matching metallic gold gowns.

Additionally, it’s been a busy year for Lopez. Just this month, she debuted her highly anticipated film, “Hustlers,” at the Toronto International Film Festival — which is now generating Oscars buzz for her role as stripper and scammer, Ramona — and she was awarded the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDA Awards in June. She also got engaged to long-time boyfriend, baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Nineteen years after she wore the gown at the Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez’s Versace dress remains one of the most memorable fashion moments of all time. Versace itself paid homage to the dress in July by creating a pair of sneakers inspired by the look and Fashion Nova has re-created the style as a 2019 Halloween costume.

