Jennifer Lopez knows a thing or two about using fashion to make a splash.

The CFDA-annointed fashion icon all but broke social media in September when she traipsed down the runway in the barely-there green Versace dress that helped catapult her to style stardom 20 years ago. Less than a month later, the “Hustlers” actress sent fans into a frenzy on Thursday night, after paparazzi photos of her wearing an elaborate wedding gown and veil began to spread on the Internet.

The intricate beaded lace gown with floral embroidery, however, was not her for her wedding to fiancé Alex Rodriguez, rather it was a costume for her upcoming film “Marry Me.” The movie, which also stars Owen Wilson, is set to be released next year.

The gown is nevertheless dazzling. The Zuhair Murad-designed dress closed out the designer’s Paris couture show in July. The collection itself was inspired by North Africa and incorporated traditional carpet patterns into richly colored jacquards and hand-beaded pieces, which can be seen in the gown’s skirt.

As for Lopez’s wedding dress for her upcoming nuptials? It’s safe to assume that she will find a way to up her epic fashion game, winning over the Internet in the process. Pay attention, Google.

Scroll for photos of Lopez in the Zuhair Murad wedding dress:

