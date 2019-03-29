ALL DRESSED IN WHITE: Jenny Packham took inspiration from three different cities — New York, Paris and Bueños Aires — for her latest bridal collection.

“I wanted to convey the mood of these different places into my collection, voluminous skirts for Paris, sensual silhouettes for Bueños Aires and glamour for New York,” she said.

The bridal collection, presented in London alongside Packham’s signature and classic styles, also marked a new direction for the veteran bridal designer. She introduced contemporary designs such as a slip-style dress and a minidress with a feathered hem. Feathers also jazzed up other styles, as in the train of an A-line dress.

Packham worked a series of capes into her collection, too. A beaded column dress featured a cape-style back. Elsewhere, she paired different styles of strapless dresses with a feather capelet. “Brides can wear this over a wedding dress, it’s an alternative to buying two separate dresses for the ceremony and for the reception,” she said, adding that the bridal market is becoming increasingly competitive.

“The bridal market is becoming more cramped with new designers and lower price points, yet the market size remains the same. However, bridal customers are also seeking different styles,” said Packham, referring to a desire for trendier pieces.

Packham incorporated a custom design into the collection. “This was a dress that was originally custom-made for a Hong Kong customer, who wanted a modern design,” she said of the style, which had an asymmetric, scalloped hem and thigh-high slits on the skirt.