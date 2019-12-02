CALLING ALL THE HONEYMOONERS: Ultra sexy lingerie brand Kiki de Montparnasse is teaming with wedding dress designer Jenny Packham for a new collection.

The Jenny Packham x Kiki de Montparnasse Honeymoon Capsule, which will be available in spring 2020, will include lingerie, loungewear and accessories.

“So often brides do not get to be creative with their lingerie on their wedding night, due to constraints from their dress,” said Jose Vega, vice president of design at Kiki de Montparnasse. “We wanted this to be the perfect edit of pieces for a bride to take on her honeymoon. From panties that fall off the body with bows untied, to corsets and robes adorned in Jenny’s signature embroideries, the collection offers statement pieces and everyday luxury essentials alike.”

Vega added that the collection will be sophisticated — much like Packham’s bridal designs — with a de Montparnasse twist. (Think temptress meets grace and elegance.)

Packham, the British-based designer who launched her first bridal collection in 1997, said she’s always loved Kiki de Montparnasse, which started in 2005 by selling lingerie. (The brand has since expanded into ready-to-wear, ath-leisure and swimwear.)

“De-robing is fascinating. What we choose to wear beneath, next to our skin, can be an extension of our own style or something more surprising out of character,” Packham said. “Beautiful, enticing lingerie excites me and this collaboration of designs for the newlywed woman is tantalizing. Combining Kiki’s classic Chantilly laces with our signature embroideries, Jenny Packham x Kiki de Montparnasse is a harmonious partnership of feminine empowerment.”

