Rising Tennis Star Brooksby Becomes Christopher Cloos Ambassador

Rising U.S. tennis player Jenson Brooksby will join superstar Tom Brady as an ambassador for Christopher Cloos, a Danish eyewear company.

As part of the partnership, Brooksby will include Cloos branding on his apparel when he takes the court and will also promote its products when not playing. In addition, he will collaborate with the brand on the creation of a line of sunglasses and blue light glasses.

“Jenson is coming off a very strong showing at the U.S. Open and we believe he is the perfect partner to represent the brand and inspire future generations of athletes,” said Julius Langkilde, chief executive officer of Christopher Cloos. “As a fast-growing, challenger eyewear brand we see similarities between our journey and that of Jenson’s as he begins to solidify himself as a top tennis talent. His electrifying performances on the court, coupled with his stellar reputation and style off of it, make this an ideal pairing and we’re excited for what the future holds.”

Brooksby pointed to the brand’s “commitment to creating high-quality, beautifully designed, environmentally friendly eyewear” as one of the primary reasons he wanted to partner with the company as it seeks to build its business in the U.S. “As I continue to develop my game on the court, I’m committed to growing with Christopher Cloos off of it. There’s a lot to look forward to, and I’m especially excited to help design my own line of Christopher Cloos eyewear.”

Brooksby, who started the year ranked number 310 is now ranked number 76 in the world and number 44 in the 2021 ATP Race. He made it to the fourth round at the U.S. Open before falling to world number one Novak Djokovic in four sets. Brooksby, 20, a former Kalamazoo Boys 18’s National Champion, became the youngest American to reach the U.S. Open fourth round since a then-20-year-old Andy Roddick did so in 2002.

Christopher Cloos was founded in 2017 at the Paloma Beach Club in the South of France and is now one of the fastest-growing eyewear companies in the Scandinavian region. Its brand is carried in over 500 stores globally with its largest market in North America. In the fall of 2020, it signed Brady as an ambassador and released a collection of co-branded collection of eyewear with the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.