In the five years since a mug shot led to numerous modeling gigs, Jeremy Meeks has become a familiar face on the fashion scene.

Better known as “the hot felon,” Meeks has landed a $15 million collaboration deal with Germany-based fashion company Fashion Concept GmbH to develop a clothing collection.

On the runway, Meeks has walked for the German fashion designer Philip Plein as well as Tommy Hilfiger and others. Many associate the model with Chloe Green whose billionaire father Philip started Topshop. Meeks and the heiress have a toddler son, Jayden Meeks-Green. There have been rumblings of them having started on their separate paths. One way or the other, his has led to southwestern Germany — more specifically Mannheim, the home city for Fashion Concept’s corporate headquarters.

Fashion Concept GmbH wasted no time in touting the alliance, splashing five photos of Meeks on its home page, including ones of him at the wheel of a red convertible Corvette with a female model in the passenger seat and another of him in a riding helmet, jeans and a fur-trimmed hooded jacket holding a horse by the bit. Another image shows Meeks in a blue plaid shirt standing in a riding ring and another features him in a plum-colored blazer and pants, buttoned-down shirt, sweater vest and holding leather gloves. His images are also used in the corporate responsibility section of the home page.

Described as “a high-end fashion label,” the collection he is collaborating on may make its debut as early as next year, according to press material.

Fashion Concept’s main area of trade is textiles, with a subsidiary in Turkey that manages the production of goods, avoiding any third-party production in that area. The company claims to have seen a growth of nearly 300 percent in its sales in the last two years. Fashion Concept GmbH also plans to purchase two “top textile brands” next year to broaden its product range and to give the group a greater influence on prices.

The group works with online sales partners making it possible to recommend marketing channels for the products. Fashion Concept foregoes bank loans, relying on subordinated loans and silent partnerships instead. Touting how individuals can lend money to the company and receive interest, based on pre-agreed-upon interest rates, the current rate is 4 percent.