Jeremy Scott and Gigi Goode Replicate Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum’s Aesthetic for Halloween

The fashion designer and drag artist took inspiration from the reality TV duo's signature style.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: (L-R) Jeremy Scott and Gigi Goode attend Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: (L-R) Jonathan Van Ness and Mark London attend Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Kim Petras attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
ENCINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Paris Jackson attends the Annual THRILLER NIGHT Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at Jackson Family Home on October 28, 2022 in Encino, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Gigi Goode donned a reality television-inspired duo costume for Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party in New York City on Oct. 31.

In honor of Klum’s Halloween festivities, Scott and Gigi Goode dressed as Tim Gunn and Klum herself. Gunn and Klum have long been known as a dynamic reality television duo beginning with their days on “Project Runway” and currently on their Amazon Prime Video design competition series, “Making the Cut.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: (L-R) Jeremy Scott and Gigi Goode attend Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Jeremy Scott and Gigi Goode attend Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur on Oct. 31 in New York City. Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Scott arrived on the red carpet with slick-backed gray hair, square-frame black glasses, a windowpane check suit, a blue and red striped tie, a pin-striped shirt and a pair of brown loafers emulating Gunn’s fashion aesthetic. He even stopped to mimic Gunn’s mannerisms, clasping his hands the way Gunn often does as Goode posted next to him.




Goode, accompanying Scott, wore a mixed pattern belted trench-inspired dress in a variety of colors including blue, yellow, red, purple and green from Moschino. She complemented the look with a color-coordinating handbag. She finished off the look with a pair of quadruple-strap heels in lilac, blue, red and orange.

Goode also chose a wig that was a near replica of Klum’s blond hair with bangs in the front and a long flowing style on the sides and back.

Klum’s Halloween party returned after a two-year hiatus. She is known for her over-the-top costumes, which have ranged from her being a dominatrix to dressing up as an elderly version of herself.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

