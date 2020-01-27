Jeremy Scott, who was previously scheduled to show his fall runway collection at 8 p.m. on Feb. 7 during New York Fashion Week, is decamping to Paris. He’ll show during the next round of couture shows in July.

The announcement from his team was short and sweet: “Jeremy Scott will no longer be showing his fall-winter 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week. In a move to pay homage to the city that launched his design career, Jeremy Scott will show his upcoming collection in Paris in July.”

But one has to wonder how much the move has to do with Scott’s competition for the night of Feb. 7 from Tom Ford, who is scheduled to show in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. PST at Milk Studios, in what will surely be a star-studded affair, just two days ahead of the Oscars.

“This year, the New York Fashion Week calendar exactly overlaps Oscar weekend, and the last time that happened I showed in L.A. and it worked quite well,” Ford said of his decision. “There is an excitement in L.A. on that particular weekend and the relationship between film and fashion is a strong one. In my role as chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, my main intent and priority is to globalize and bring attention to American fashion. There is truly no bigger or more prominent stage in the world at any given time than Los Angeles during the Academy Awards.”

Still, Ford’s move is leaving New York Fashion Week without one of its biggest stars…and now, without Scott, the latest major to drop out of a schedule that already lacked Tommy Hilfiger (showing in London); Pyer Moss (missing this season); Telfar, and, as of now, Ralph Lauren — who has yet to confirm his plans.