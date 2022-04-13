Jeremy Scott and Nicole Richie Return as Judges for ‘Making the Cut’ Season Three

The third season of “Making the Cut” is already proving to be an exciting one.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott and actress-designer Nicole Richie would be returning as judges for the anticipated third season of the Prime Video series.

Richie was a judge on the show’s first season, along with Naomi Campbell, Chiara Ferragni, Carine Roitfeld and Joseph Altuzarra, while Scott was one of the show’s second season judges alongside model Winnie Harlow.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will continue to host the show as they did in previous seasons. Additional guest judges, who have not yet been announced, will also be making appearances throughout the season.

“I was so happy to be reunited with Tim, Nicole and Jeremy as we searched for the next great global fashion brand among our most talented group of designers yet,” said Klum, who is a co-creator of the show with Gunn. “This season’s fashion far exceeded our expectations and there are so many amazing looks that I cannot wait to wear myself.”

“After watching the success of our past designers, including winners Andrea Pitter and Jonny Cota, I’m tremendously excited for fans to see what this season’s enormously talented group of designers has in store,” Gunn added in a statement.

The third season will feature a group of 10 entrepreneurs and designers from all over the world. The winner will be awarded $1 million to invest in their business. They will also receive a mentorship from Amazon Fashion as well as create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion to sell their existing collection in the “Making the Cut” store.

Prime Video has not yet revealed a release date for the third season of “Making the Cut.”

