The Late Jerome Chazen to Be Honored at Luncheon

The late Jerome Chazen will be honored at the 15th annual Simona & Jerome A. Chazen Business Luncheon, hosted by Center for Safety & Change on April 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Hotel Nyack in Nyack, N.Y.

Chazen, former chairman and chief executive officer of Liz Claiborne, died on Feb. 6 at the age of 94. Among his many philanthropic endeavors, Chazen believed in the movement to end domestic violence and championed businesses to think about their impact at local and national levels to end domestic violence.

Due to his efforts and influence with corporate leaders, many businesses have developed socially responsible programs aimed at domestic violence awareness, education and prevention.

Center for Safety & Change is a Rockland County-based not-for-profit organization that provides services and support to women and all victims and survivors of gender-based violence and other crimes, including domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking while working toward justice by creating social change.

Sponsorships for the luncheon are available as well as journal tributes to Chazen. More information about the luncheon can be found by contacting Sandy Page-Cook at spagecook@centersc.org.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Claiborne’s Jerry Chazen: A Man of Integrity

Jerome Chazen Publishes Business Memoir