Jerry Seinfeld to Appear in Kith’s Fall Ads

CUNY, or the City University of New York system, takes center stage in Kith’s fall advertising campaign.

The buzzy New York-based brand has tapped comedian — and Queens College alumnus — Jerry Seinfeld to feature in the campaign that was shot by Mark Seliger. In the ads, Seinfeld sports pieces from Kith’s capsule with Russell Athletic for CUNY as part of its ongoing Classics Program.

Kith founder Ronie Fieg was raised in Queens and has been a longtime champion of his hometown. The CUNY collection, which also includes Brooklyn College, features varsity jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, and Ts bearing Queens College and Brooklyn College’s crests, logos, and different extracurricular clubs. Kith also worked with New Era to create a range of headwear for the CUNY collection.

Jerry Seinfeld is a New York City native.

The partnership began through Kith’s nonprofit organization, The Kinnect Foundation, which is working with CUNY on its scholars program. As a result of this collaboration, the Kinnect Foundation has awarded grants to both Queens College and Brooklyn College that will help fund future scholarships.

In addition to the CUNY collection, other collaborations for the fall season include 8th St by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals footwear, new colorways of the New Balance Made in USA styles, headwear with New Era and home goods with DS & Durga.

The Kith fall collection sees the brand extending into leather apparel manufactured in Italy with a custom debossed paisley pattern, mohair leopard print cardigans, color-blocked wrinkle-nylon hybrid jackets, multistriped woven chenille jackets and pants, flocked denim with a velour feel and sherpa outerwear. The footwear offering includes V2 and V3 models of New Balance’s 990V silhouette as well as two new colorways of Clarks Originals’ Breacon shoe designed to complement Kith’s fall apparel collection.

The Kith fall line will be released on Friday at all Kith stores and online.