Jerry Seinfeld to Appear in Kith’s Fall Ads

The comedian will be wearing pieces from the brand's collection for the City University of New York.

Jerry Seinfeld for Kith
Jerry Seinfeld sports a Queens College sweatshirt in Kith's fall ad campaign. provided

CUNY, or the City University of New York system, takes center stage in Kith’s fall advertising campaign.

The buzzy New York-based brand has tapped comedian — and Queens College alumnus — Jerry Seinfeld to feature in the campaign that was shot by Mark Seliger. In the ads, Seinfeld sports pieces from Kith’s capsule with Russell Athletic for CUNY as part of its ongoing Classics Program.

Kith founder Ronie Fieg was raised in Queens and has been a longtime champion of his hometown. The CUNY collection, which also includes Brooklyn College, features varsity jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, and Ts bearing Queens College and Brooklyn College’s crests, logos, and different extracurricular clubs. Kith also worked with New Era to create a range of headwear for the CUNY collection.

Jerry Seinfeld is a New York City native.

The partnership began through Kith’s nonprofit organization, The Kinnect Foundation, which is working with CUNY on its scholars program. As a result of this collaboration, the Kinnect Foundation has awarded grants to both Queens College and Brooklyn College that will help fund future scholarships.

In addition to the CUNY collection, other collaborations for the fall season include 8th St by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals footwear, new colorways of the New Balance Made in USA styles, headwear with New Era and home goods with DS & Durga.

The Kith fall collection sees the brand extending into leather apparel manufactured in Italy with a custom debossed paisley pattern, mohair leopard print cardigans, color-blocked wrinkle-nylon hybrid jackets, multistriped woven chenille jackets and pants, flocked denim with a velour feel and sherpa outerwear. The footwear offering includes V2 and V3 models of New Balance’s 990V silhouette as well as two new colorways of Clarks Originals’ Breacon shoe designed to complement Kith’s fall apparel collection.

The Kith fall line will be released on Friday at all Kith stores and online.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

