Jessica Alba Hosts Conversation on Race, Corporate Culture at The Honest Company’s Juneteenth Celebration

Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company had a packed slate of celebrations in honor of Juneteenth.

The actress-turned-entrepreneur’s personal care company hosted several activities last week in celebration of the federal holiday. Alba shared details of the company’s initiatives on her Instagram, posting a video compilation of the day’s events.

The company’s programming was created by its Black Leadership, Allies + Community group, which is The Honest Company’s employee-led resource group. The group arranged a fireside chat with James D. White, a chair member of the company’s board and the former chief executive officer of Jamba Juice. Alba joined him in the fireside chat where the two discussed White’s latest book, “Anti-Racist Leadership: How to Transform Corporate Culture in a Race-Conscious World.”

After the chat, The Honest Company hosted a block party where it invited several Black-owned businesses to participate, including clothing brands New Heritage and Ambition Is the New Pink, candle brand Scented Treats and food brands Lemonade Stand Boutique, Drippin Wangz and Slush n Roll Creamery, among others.

Alba’s caption for the post read in part, “While recognizing this day is a major historical stride in the right direction, there is still so much more work to be done. Please join our Honest team as we encourage everyone to take today to celebrate Black culture and excellence.”

The Honest Company was founded in 2012 first offering baby care products, and has expanded to beauty, skin care, kids, apparel and personal care products. The company filed its IPO in April 2021, when it was valued at $2.1 billion on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

READ MORE HERE:

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Showing Up for Juneteenth

These Black Creatives Want Fashion to Know What Juneteenth Really Means

As Companies Acknowledge Juneteenth, What Now?