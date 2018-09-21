The collaboration between actress, producer and activist Jessica Biel and Gaiam, the yoga, fitness and wellness brand, was revealed Thursday night at The One Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn, N.Y. The event marked the first celebrity-created line for Gaiam, a division of Sequential Brands Group Inc., since 2016, as part of a multiyear partnership with Biel.

“She [Jessica] has been a true collaborator, thoughtfully codesigning the capsule collection with a keen focus on the functionality of each style,” said Eddie Esses, president of Sequential’s active division. “She really pushed to ensure each piece would fit seamlessly into busy modern lifestyles.”

During the event, the 36-year-old Biel said she was grateful for the partnership. “This is a really authentic partnership for me, yoga and wellness are a huge part of my personal life and have been for a long time. I wanted something that women could feel good in whether they are doing yoga, working out or just running errands, playing with their kids or simply lounging,” said Biel, who has a three-year-old son with husband Justin Timberlake. She said the idea was to create something versatile that blends fashion elements with comfort and function and is accessible for every lifestyle.

The deal was forged last September, as reported.

Thursday’s event showcased an interactive pop-up shop where guests could feel the fabrics and see the designs. The studio-to-street collection features capris, leggings, tops, jackets and jumpsuits in a neutral color palette of soft pinks, grays and sand with pops of oxblood hues. There are also marble prints. The line has such details as deep Vs, cutouts and open-back styles. Wholesale prices on the fall collection ranged from $30 to $60.

The collection is available at Bandier, Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, as well as other stores and online.