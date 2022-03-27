Jessica Chastain Shimmers in Gucci Sequined Dress at 2022 Oscars

Jessica Chastain shimmered on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who is the front-runner to win best actress for her role in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” dazzled on the red carpet in a custom dress by Gucci. Chastain’s look is a purple tulle halter-neck gown embellished with a gradient bronze-to-lilac design made entirely of sequins. The gown’s hem was also designed with a lilac ruffle trim.

Chastain complemented her custom Gucci look with fine jewelry also from the design house. The actress wore lionhead earrings in 18-karat white gold, spinels and diamonds with matching rings, as well as an 18-karat white gold bracelet with pink spinels and diamonds.

Jessica Chastain in Gucci at the 2022 Oscars WWD/Lexie Moreland

The actress’ makeup look was created by Kristofer Buckle for Charlotte Tilbury and she wore her hair in a ponytail styled by Sisley Paris hairstylist Renato Campora. Skin guru Melanie Grant prepped Chastain’s skin for the big night at her Melrose Place spa in Los Angeles.

Chastain’s 2022 Oscar nomination is her third overall. She received her first nomination in 2012 for best supporting actress for her role in “The Help.” The following year, she was nominated for best actress for her role in “Zero Dark Thirty.”

The actress has worn Gucci on recent red carpets, including at the Rome Film Festival in October for the premiere of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” when she wore a blue and red dual-toned gown.

READ MORE HERE:

Zendaya Gives a Nod to Sharon Stone at 2022 Oscars

All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2022 Oscars

Vanity Fair Toasts Young Hollywood in L.A. for Oscar Week

H.E.R. Cohosts Women in Film’s 2022 Oscar Cocktail Party