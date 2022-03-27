×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: March 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Saint Laurent Hosts Inaugural Oscars Party

Beauty

Inside the Rise of the Prestige Hair Care Category

Eye

Vanity Fair Toasts Young Hollywood in L.A. for Oscar Week

Jessica Chastain Shimmers in Gucci Sequined Dress at 2022 Oscars

The Oscar-nominated actress wore a custom look from the design house.

Jessica Chastain at 2022 Oscars
Jessica Chastain at 2022 Oscars Gilbert Flores for Variety

Jessica Chastain shimmered on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who is the front-runner to win best actress for her role in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” dazzled on the red carpet in a custom dress by Gucci. Chastain’s look is a purple tulle halter-neck gown embellished with a gradient bronze-to-lilac design made entirely of sequins. The gown’s hem was also designed with a lilac ruffle trim.

Chastain complemented her custom Gucci look with fine jewelry also from the design house. The actress wore lionhead earrings in 18-karat white gold, spinels and diamonds with matching rings, as well as an 18-karat white gold bracelet with pink spinels and diamonds.

Jessica Chastain in Gucci at 2022 Oscars: Photos, Details
Jessica Chastain in Gucci at the 2022 Oscars WWD/Lexie Moreland

The actress’ makeup look was created by Kristofer Buckle for Charlotte Tilbury and she wore her hair in a ponytail styled by Sisley Paris hairstylist Renato Campora. Skin guru Melanie Grant prepped Chastain’s skin for the big night at her Melrose Place spa in Los Angeles.

Chastain’s 2022 Oscar nomination is her third overall. She received her first nomination in 2012 for best supporting actress for her role in “The Help.” The following year, she was nominated for best actress for her role in “Zero Dark Thirty.”

The actress has worn Gucci on recent red carpets, including at the Rome Film Festival in October for the premiere of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” when she wore a blue and red dual-toned gown.

READ MORE HERE: 

Zendaya Gives a Nod to Sharon Stone at 2022 Oscars 

All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2022 Oscars 

Vanity Fair Toasts Young Hollywood in L.A. for Oscar Week 

H.E.R. Cohosts Women in Film’s 2022 Oscar Cocktail Party 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad