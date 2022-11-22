Jessica Chastain Lights Up the Red Carpet in Lime Green Michael Kors Dress for ‘George & Tammy’ Premiere

Jessica Chastain arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “George & Tammy” wearing a dazzling green dress.

To celebrate her new miniseries, Chastain wore a lime green crepe-jersey gown with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline by Michael Kors Collection. The dress hit the floor and had an open-back detailing.

Chastain’s look was from the spring 2023 line, whose theme was bringing resort to New York City. Kors drew inspiration from New York in the ‘70s and predecessors like Halston to inspire the collection.

Jessica Chastain attends Showtime’s “George & Tammy” premiere on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Chastain accessorized the look with a pair of dangling earrings from Gucci.

The Oscar winner worked with stylist Elizabeth Stewart to create her look for the premiere. Stewart also works with Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis and Julia Roberts.

For makeup, Chastain tapped Kristofer Buckle to create an evening-ready look, including a glossy pink lip, a hint of rose blush, dramatic mascara and red and gold eye shadow. Chastain also worked with Renata Campora, who slicked her hair back and put it in a long ponytail.

“George & Tammy” tells the story of the relationship between singers George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The miniseries stars Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon, Steve Zahn, Kelly McCormack and Katy Mixon.

Tammy Wynette marks the second time Chastain has portrayed a celebrity figure for a role. At this year’s Academy Awards, she won the award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker, the famed televangelist, singer, author, talk show host and television personality.

In addition to her new Showtime miniseries, Chastain was named the new campaign star for Gucci watches in October. The actress follows in the footsteps of her fellow thespian Idris Elba, who previously fronted the brand’s watch campaigns.

The “George & Tammy” series premieres on Showtime on Dec. 4.