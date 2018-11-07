ALL THAT GLITTER: Paris department store Galeries Lafayette opened up the holiday spending season in the French capital with a Christmas window inauguration fronted by Piaget ambassador Jessica Chastain.

Dressed in a black velvet bustier dress and a glittering diamond necklace, the actress posed while a colorful array of alien monster puppets — fuzzy, one-eyed, squiggly haired figures with tails and antennae — wiggled in the windows behind her for the sea of phone cameras that greeted them.

After meeting with department store executives including Philippe Houzé and his sons Nicolas and Guillaume, along with Piaget executive Chabi Nouri, the star worked the crowd that gathered along the Boulevard Haussmann, pausing to pose with people snapping selfies with Piaget and the movie star brand ambassador. The family-owned department store chain emphasized a focus on women. Chabi Nouri is one of only a few top female executives in the high-end jewelry and watches sector while Chastain is known for cultivating female solidarity and voicing support for women’s causes.

Adjusting as consumption swings to the digital realm, Galeries Lafayette is looking to tap into public interest in issues related to the environment and social conditions to gain standing with customers, recently launching its ‘Go for Good’ campaign, for example, showcasing the sustainable bent of certain products.

“She’s super beautiful and super nice,” gushed Mathilde Sorroldeni, holding up her phone to show the picture she took with the actress.

Moving inside the store, Chastain and her entourage headed to the second floor where she stood on a platform in front of the giant Christmas tree that sat under the store’s historic cupola, glistening in greens and purples, with touches of pink and yellow. Messages hung in neon lights from the ceiling: “Merry Christmas,” “Joyeux Noël” and “Piaget.”

“Thank you so much; it’s really exciting to be here. Ummmm, are we doing this now, lighting the tree? Is everyone ready?” called out Chastain.

She ventured into French territory: “Joyeux Noël, right?”

A short countdown ensued, which prompted a light show that covered the tree in colorful spotlights that flashed to the tune of Tchaikovsky’s “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”