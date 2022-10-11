×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier Sued by Florence’s Uffizi Gallery

Fashion

Thom Browne Named Chairman of the CFDA

Fashion

Splurge or Purge? Bridal Companies Adjust to a Changing Market

Jessica Chastain Goes Orange in Roland Mouret Dress for ‘The Good Nurse’ at BFI London Film Festival

The Oscar-winning actress posed alongside her costar Eddie Redmayne at the premiere of their upcoming film, “The Good Nurse.” 

Jessica Chastain orange dress attends "The Good Nurse" premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Tilda Swinton attends "The Eternal Daughter" UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Michelle Monaghan attends the "Nanny" European Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Causeway" European premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Timothée Chalamet attends the "Bones & All" premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)
View ALL 16 Photos

Jessica Chastain looked to her elegant style for her latest red carpet appearance.

The Oscar-winning actress attended the premiere of her upcoming thriller film, “The Good Nurse,” on Monday night during the 66th BFI London Film Festival wearing a standout look from Roland Mouret’s resort 2023 collection. Chastain’s look was a bright orange, long-sleeve dress with a ruched detailing, paired with jewelry from Gucci and styled by her long-time stylist, Elizabeth Stewart.

Chastain posed on the red carpet alongside costar Eddie Redmayne, who made his own impression on the red carpet wearing a black wool twill suit with metal embroidery and black trousers from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2023 collection. 

Related Galleries

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain attend "The Good Nurse" UK Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank Centre on October 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI)
Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain attend “The Good Nurse” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 10. Getty Images for BFI

The actress regularly makes an impression on the red carpet for her elegant looks. This year, she wore several standout looks from Gucci, such as a custom light pink, duchese satin draped gown at the 2022 Tony Awards and a custom bronze-to-lilac gradient sequined dress at the 2022 Oscars, where she won the award for best actress. 

She continued to work with Gucci this year as the face of the design house’s third high jewelry collection, called Hortus Deliciarum, this June. She was also tapped on Tuesday to front Gucci’s new watch campaign, modeling the design house’s Gucci 25H model. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Jessica Chastain wears orange roland mouret dress attends "The Good Nurse" UK Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank Centre on October 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI)
Jessica Chastain attends “The Good Nurse” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 10. Getty Images for BFI
Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Hot Summer Bags

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Orange Ruched Dress for 'The Good Nurse'

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad