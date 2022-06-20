Jessica Chastain Wears Ruffled Plunging Top and Trousers at Paramount+ U.K. Launch Event in London

Jessica Chastain made an elegant arrival at the blue carpet of the Paramount+ U.K. launch event.

On Monday, the actress wore a black, plunging, long-sleeve lace top with white ruffle detailing paired with high-waisted black trousers by Zuhair Murad. She styled her red hair down in loose waves with her signature bold, red lip.

She was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, who also works with Viola Davis, Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried.

Jessica Chastain at the U.K. launch of the streaming site Paramount+ in London on June 20. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

The Oscar-winning actress attended the event for Paramount+ U.K., held at Outernet London, celebrating the launch of the streaming service in the U.K. starting June 20.

Alongside Chastain, the event featured other stars in movies and television shows on the streamer, including Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson.

Chastain continues her streak of fashion-forward looks in the last month. The actress recently sported a baby pink, silk, off-the-shoulder gown by Gucci at the 2022 Tony Awards.

During the Tribeca Festival, where she attended the premiere of her film “The Forgiven,” she took her own feminine spin on menswear by wearing black sleeveless dress fitted with a white tie by Ralph Lauren.

Paramount+ will launch in the U.K. with more than 8,000 hours of content, with subscriptions starting at 6.99 pounds per month or 69.90 pounds per year after a free seven-day trial.

