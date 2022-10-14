×
Friday's Digital Daily: October 14, 2022

Fashion

Ralph Lauren on His Love of California, J.Lo and Turtlenecks With Shorts

Eye

Cucinelli’s Advice to Students: ‘Discover the Values and Joy of Life, and Follow Your Own Path’

Fashion

Raf Simons RTW Spring 2023

Jessica Chastain Goes Plaid at Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Runway Show 

The actress was among many celebrity guests at the designer’s first West Coast fashion show.

Jessica Chastain in red plaid jacket at the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on Oct. 13 in San Marino, Calif.
Mindy Kaling
Diane Keaton
Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone
Laura Dern
View ALL 38 Photos

Jessica Chastain looked to her elegant style for Ralph Lauren’s spring 2023 runway show.

The Oscar-winning actress attended the designer’s first West Coast fashion show on Thursday night wearing a red tartan-print oversize blazer over a white blouse and fitted black trousers from the designer. 

Chastain was joined in the front row by a lengthy list of celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Diane Keaton, John Legend, Laura Dern, Chris Pine, James Marsden, Lily Collins and many others.

Jessica Chastain at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Jessica Chastain at the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on Oct. 13 in San Marino, California. Michael Buckner for WWD

The actress has been a Ralph Lauren global brand ambassador since 2017, regularly working with the designer on many projects. Chastain has served as the face of Ralph Lauren’s Woman fragrance and worked with the designer to create several costumes for her film “355,” where she played a CIA Agent. 

This year, Chastain has worn Lauren’s designs for many of her public appearances. The actress attended the Tribeca Film Festival in June to premiere her film “The Forgiven” wearing a black georgette halter-neck dress paired with a cream silk tie from Lauren’s pre-fall 2022 collection. 

She also sat front row at the designer’s fall 2022 runway show in New York City this March, arriving at the show wearing a black sequined jumpsuit paired with a black blazer. 

In addition to working with Ralph Lauren, Chastain also has a relationship with Gucci, serving as the face of the design house’s new watch campaign and its high jewelry collection.

Jessica Chastain Wears Plaid at Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Runway Show

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

