Jessica Chastain Wears Ralph Lauren in ‘The 355’

THE SPIES HAVE IT: Celebrity dressing can be a mired field in the best of times, never mind with the pandemic once again jeopardizing in-person red-carpet events and another awards season.

Ralph Lauren has a sure thing, though, in “The 355,” the new espionage thriller that hits theaters today. Through a partnership with Universal Pictures, several leading members of the cast will sport Ralph Lauren designs in the Simon Kinberg film. At the top of that list is Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, who not only stars in the flick, but also produced it.

Chastain plays CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown in “The 355.” The title refers to the secret code name for the first female spy during the American Revolution.

For her latest film endeavor, Chastain donned at different points five Ralph Lauren Collection ensembles including a green silk evening gown with a Deco belt and green velvet evening shoes. With film releases being top secret, it was too soon to say if and when any of those outfits appear during key points of the storyline.

What was known were such selections for Chastain’s character of a Ralph Lauren Collection twill trenchcoat, cashmere turtleneck, faux-leather skirt and suede shoes. Her character also dons a black wool safari-style jacket and pants, as well as an off-white linen suit from Ralph Lauren Collection. A red floral Polo Ralph Lauren dress is in the mix as well. The pieces were inspired by signature Ralph Lauren designs and were selected especially for Chastain, according to a company spokeswoman.

Movie fans interested in buying similar looks will be left out in the cold: The exact pieces are not available to purchase. The “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Miss Sloane” actress is at home with the designer brand, having headlined the campaign for the Ralph Lauren fragrance Woman in 2019.

Chastain appears in “The 355” with Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o. Chastain said Wednesday on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” that she called each of the actresses to ask them to be part of the action film, and she helped raise the money for the movie about rival spies.

Ralph Lauren has a long history in film partnerships — think “Annie Hall,” “The Great Gatsby” and “A Simple Favor.”