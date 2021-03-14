Jessica McClintock, the San Francisco-based designer who dressed legions of promgoers, has died at the age of 90.

McClintock died Feb.16, according to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Her son Scott could not be reached immediately Sunday for comment.

As founder, president and chief executive officer, McClintock created a multimillion dollar company that outfitted women and girls in romantic dresses that lived on through the decades. Born in Presque Isle, Me., the company’s namesake learned to sew from her grandmother. Poufy-sleeved, pastel, and pretty dresses were purchased for Sweet Sixteens, Quinceaneras and other once-life-in-a-lifetime occasions. That emotional connection helped to make the brand a favorite throughout the country, especially among middle America, and reinforced brand recognition. In 1997, WWD ranked Jessica McClintock as the seventh most recognized brand.

An early proponent of women’s empowerment, McClintock expanded her offerings through the decades to create a lifestyle brand with beauty, apparel, accessories and home decor offerings. Hillary Clinton reportedly wore a Jessica McClintock dress for her 1975 nuptials.

A graduate of San Jose State University, McClintock invested in the San Francisco label Gunne Sax in 1969. The prairie style now seem like a precursor to the sought-after designer Batsheva Hay. After McClintock joined Gunne Sax, the printed designs took on more of a romantic twist and new divisions were added to the company.

With a dedicated department store following in the Seventies, McClintock’s inventiveness took some getting used to for some. “The buyers didn’t want me to change.” she told WWD in 1980. “I was locked into a stereotype, and I was bored a little.”

However synonymous her name was with proms, McClintock evolved through the years, layering in evening separates, fragrances and sportswear. Referring to the latter, JMc San Francisco, which was made entirely in stretch jersey in 1997, McClintock described it as “techno-romantic.” She added, “I believe in change and this junior market is always changing because it is always open to new ideas.”

By that point, the San Francisco-based company generated $140 million in wholesale volume through Gunne Sax; a junior dress label, Scott McClintock; moderate misses dresses, and Jessica McClintock signature, bridal and girls. At its peak, the company had 40 freestanding stores. She told WWD in 2014, “My passion has been and will continue to be to provide my devoted customers with well-designed and value-driven products reflecting my love of the romantic lifestyle.”

As a sign of the label’s reach, the opening of the Jessica McClintock store on Rodeo Drive rang up more than $200,000 in sales after three weeks. The outpost was the company’s tenth. The designer also had a namesake fragrance and a men’s cologne named for her son, who worked with her for years. Actress Jane Seymour helped to raise the brand’s profile.

In September of 1992, the company faced protests organized by what was then known as the Asian Immigrant Workers’ Advocates for using a practically bankrupt contractor, called Lucky Sewing Co. The AIWA sought $15,000 for the seamstresses, who lost their jobs after the company filed for bankruptcy, and a two-year independent contract. McClintock claimed to have no control over the contractor’s dealings and was exempt from responsibility under California law.

In retaliation, AIWA ran an ad entitled, “Let Them Eat Lace,” in The New York Times that featured images of McClintock’s dresses juxtaposed with images of the seamstresses at work.

McClintock responded with a full-page ad in The New York Times of her own stating, “We will not tolerate intimidation or a blatant shakedown any more than we will tolerate substandard working conditions at contractors who work on the dresses we manufacture,” adding that the company’s then 23-year history had been with state-licensed contractors who “agree to abide by all federal and state wage, hour, safety [regulations] and other laws.”

McClintock said at that time that her company only worked with Lucky Sewing for six months and all workers were paid in full. In November of 1992, the AIWA called for a boycott of the brand. In March of 1996, AIWA and Jessica McClintock signed an agreement that was mediated by U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich. AIWA gained a garment workers education fund, money for a workers’ union and scholarships for students and workers. McClintock’s company had to print labor standards bilingually and set up toll-free hotlines that were monitored by the Department of Labor, should employees need to report any sub-standard conditions.

The San Francisco-based company was back in the national news for another reason in 1996, after the Federal Trade Commission claimed that its care labels weren’t specific enough to keep garments from being damaged at the dry cleaners. Despite denying the tactics of the FTC as “overbearing” and “burdensome,” McClintock agreed to pay charges of $66,000 – making the company the third apparel maker to be found in violation of the Care Labeling Rule.

In 1999, after the dress designer added a full-blown collection of separates, corsets, ball gown skirts and sweater sets geared for the contemporary market, the company booked an additional $3 million in orders. “Girls out there are liking long evening skirts as a fun kind of time instead of dresses that are so serious,” McClintock told WWD at that time. “They’re also wearing some more casual items on the top.”

When the doll company Madame Alexander marked its 80th anniversary in 2005, McClintock was among the designers whose miniature clothes were display on the companies’ dolls in its Harlem headquarters. McClintock tackled drastically larger projects through the Scott and Jessica McClintock Foundation, which is dedicated to the preservation of the earth’s natural environment. Started in 2018, the organization grants financial aid to global environmental causes such as The Elephant Sanctuary and the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

Always anticipating the next, McClintock sometimes drew the line at sameness. Even the red carpet attire at the 2005 Oscars did not measure up in the designer’s view. “Something had been diminished about it. I saw beautiful women…timeless pieces, but how many times can I see a timeless piece?” she asked at the time.