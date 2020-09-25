LONDON — Net-a-porter is forging ahead with its ambitious growth plans in the fine jewelry category, with new partnerships in the works.

This week, the retailer is unveiling a two-month online pop-up with London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack.

The online store will stock the label’s full offer, including the Tattoo, Wings of Desire and Gypsets ranges, which are best known for blending contemporary and Georgian-era design elements.

Net said the mix of modern and heirloom-inspired design is what appealed to them in the first place: “Jessica McCormack is one of the most exciting jewelry designers out there. Her designs fit into the modern woman’s wardrobe while creating modern heirlooms for future generations,” said Elizabeth von der Goltz, Net’s global buying director.

For McCormack’s company, this was an opportunity to tap into the retailer’s international audience and its expertise in selling fine jewelry online.

“Working with Net-a-porter supports our strategic aim for business growth and building upon our own multichannel shopping experience,” said Colleen Caslin, the label’s chief executive officer.

McCormack, who to date has been selling her jewelry on her own e-commerce platform and Mayfair town house, has also recently revealed a collaboration with fashion designer and fellow New Zealand native Emilia Wickstead.

The collection was inspired by the designers’ memories of growing up in New Zealand and marked the first time McCormack incorporated pearls in her collection.