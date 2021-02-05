Jessie Andrews, who owns e-commerce-based brands Basic Swim, Bagatiba, Jeu Illimite and Petiue, is bringing her businesses offline. This week, the 28-year-old Andrews is opening the doors to Tase Gallery in Los Angeles. The West Hollywood space will serve as an art exhibition venue for established and emerging artists, as well as a physical showroom and retail space for her own lines. Her intention is to build relationships with customers by creating an immersive retail environment rooted in visual, tactile and ephemeral elements.

The first artist featured in the space will be fashion photographer Hugo Comte, followed by weekly rotating exhibits in March with work by photographer Pegah Farahmand, ceramicist Analuisa Corrigan, and painter Fong Min Liao. “I’ve always been a fan of the attention to detail [Comte] puts into his photography and creative. In my opinion he’s a visionary for my generation and I love to support everything he does as a friend and colleague,” says Andrews of featuring Comte’s work as Tase Gallery’s debut exhibition. “I can’t wait for everyone to see his prints larger than life.”

In the coming months, Tase Gallery will also host installations from other creatives including actor Gordon Winarick and vintage furniture brand Claude Home.

