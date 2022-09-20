Jets Partnering With Charles Tyrwhitt to Promote U.S. Football in the U.K.

The New York Jets are teaming up with Charles Tyrwhitt, the first international agreement for the U.K. men’s apparel brand.

The multiyear partnership comes as a result of an International Home Marketing Area initiative signed at the end of last year by the National Football League giving clubs the ability to market their teams overseas.

“These two iconic sister cities share a passion for Jets football and a reputation for influencing global trends in apparel, business and lifestyle,” said Jeff Fernandez, the Jets vice president of business development and ventures. “So naturally we are very excited to lean into that with such a well-respected brand in Charles Tyrwhitt. We see great opportunity to unite our audiences and engage authentically on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The deal will include special offers on Charles Tyrwhitt’s menswear assortment as well as Jets ticket giveaways, sweepstakes for fan trips, player appearances and other creative content. There are also future plans to collaborate on a small collection of Jets themed, Charles Tyrwhitt branded merchandise.

One example is the Jets’ new digital content franchise — “The Art of Style” — on which Charles Tyrwhitt will be a presenting sponsor and collaborator. In this series of short videos, Jets players, including Pro Bowler Braxton Berrios, will be featured sharing style tips and opinions on what dressing well means to them. Berrios is one of the Jets’ United Kingdom player ambassadors. The Art of Style will run on all of the Jets digital and social platforms in the U.S. and the U.K.

Sam Stanley, vice president in charge of North America at Charles Tyrwhitt, said: “It is tremendously exciting to enter into this international partnership with the New York Jets, as the Jets are one of the most fan-engaging brands in sports. We’re delighted to officially become a part of the Jets community, and we look forward to adding the club alongside our existing sports partnerships with England Rugby and Fulham Football Club. At Charles Tyrwhitt we love to ‘make it easy for men to dress well, no matter the occasion,’ and we look forward to bringing this mission to legions of Jets fans.“

At the Jets recent home opener, a Charles Tyrwhitt ad ran during the game’s radio broadcast and branded digital signage appeared in and around MetLife Stadium. Other fan and customer activation initiatives will begin this week, including drawings for premium tickets to Jets home games. Charles Tyrwhitt is also planning a sweepstakes that will offer U.K. Jets fans the opportunity to win a trip to New York City to see a game, while a U.S. fan will be chosen for a trip to London for a British experience.

The IHMA initiative provides all 32 NFL clubs the right to pursue and bid on international markets with the goal of globally expanding the game of American football.