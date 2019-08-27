Fall is upon us and Jewel Tones for Gentlemen x DL1961 takes men’s denim to the next level with versatile pieces that suit every guy’s lifestyle.

Jewel Tones for Gentlemen x DL1961 features jeans in different jewel tones, including emerald and sapphire that can be worn to work, on dates, casual weekends and everything in between.

“This collection has a wide range of jewel tones that not only speak to the trends but are also incredibly functional and are easily paired with wardrobe staples. These colors are echoed throughout, with some overlapping from our newly revamped chino program to our soaring colored denim program,” Zahra Ahmed, DL1961‘s vice president of marketing. “Along with the jewel tones, other themes include camo, soft utilitarianism, sustainable rinses and dad core.”

The men’s wear line includes eight silhouettes that will be available in multiple washes: The Hunter (a skinny jean), The Copper (tapered slim), The Nick (slim), The Russell (slim straight), The Avery (modern straight), The Duke (tailored chino), The Ivan (slim chino) and The Jay (track chino). Each piece channels comfort and versatility, which are at the core of DL1961’s values.

“We’ve seen great success with vendors like StitchFix, who leverage the data they have around customer behavior to match them with products like DL that are built around those needs. Traditional brick-and-mortar stores are also crucial to our customer, as it gives us an opportunity to showcase our soft fabrics and expert retention,” Ahmed added. “We’re excited to launch our men’s collection at Bloomingdales, where our women’s and kids collections are also sold.”

Jewel Tones for Gentlemen x DL1961, which retails from $98 to $238, will be sold at Bloomingdale’s locations nationwide and on DL1961.com. It launches on Aug. 28.