A Closer Look at the Jewelry at the 2021 Emmy Awards

As celebrities arrived for the Emmy Awards, they not only turned heads in their outfits, but also with their statement jewelry.

Diamonds from the likes of Cartier, De Beers and Bulgari were seen on stars including Yara Shahidi, Olivia Colman and Mj Rodriguez as they walked the red carpet.

While some celebrities piled on the eye candy, some simply wore statement pieces to elevate their outfits. Shahidi wore plenty of Cartier to complement her old Hollywood glamour-inspired gown by Christian Dior and “The Queen’s Gambit” actress Anya Taylor-Joy wore approximately $800,000 worth of jewels from Tiffany & Co. Many other celebrities such as Jean Smart and Kerry Washington opted out of wearing necklaces to let their diamond earrings shine.

Here, WWD looks at some of the more lavish jewelry seen at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

The actress, best known for her role as Issa Dee in HBO’s “Insecure” and being one of the producers of “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” turned heads in a custom Aliétte gown featuring crystal mesh, similar to Zoë Kravitz’s custom Saint Laurent gown at the 2021 Met Gala. Designed and styled by Jason Rembert, Rae paired the dress with diamond chandelier earrings by Fernando Jorge.

Rae also showed off grillz on her teeth, made from 22-carat white gold and diamonds from Grillz by Scotty.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

To top off her elegant, green tulle gown by Dior, the “Grown-ish” star donned gold jewelry and diamonds from Cartier. She wore the Cactus de Cartier earrings, the Écrou de Cartier ring in rose gold and diamonds and a Cactus de Cartier high jewelry necklace finished with emeralds and diamonds.

Shahidi also stunned in a custom look by Dior at the Met Gala last week, where she channeled her inner Josephine Baker in a classic old Hollywood glamour-inspired look to fit the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

In July, Dior announced Shahidi as its new global ambassador.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman poses for photographers as she arrives for the Netflix Celebration of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in central London on Sept. 19, 2021. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

The British actress, who took home the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s “The Crown,” wore a color-blocked dress by Roksanda.

She paired the look with jewelry from De Beers, wearing the monarch butterfly white diamond ring set, the enchanted lotus medal ring set and the lea earrings, which includes almost five carats.

Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Another star who exuded the essence of old Hollywood glamour was Smollett, best known for her role as Letitia Lewis in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” which earned her a nod for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Smollett wore a strapless gown by Dior Haute Couture from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s fall 2020 collection.

She topped off the look with diamonds from Bulgari, wearing a white gold and diamond necklace from the Divas’ Dream collection, with matching earrings and ring, as well as a tennis bracelet and a double-coil ring.

Mj Rodriguez

Mj Rodriguez arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

For her Emmys appearance, Rodriguez wore a one-shoulder vintage teal gown with a high thigh slit by Atelier Versace. She completed the look with more than 71 carats of diamonds from Bulgari, wearing a statement choker, two rings and diamond stud earrings.

Rodriguez made history as the first transgender woman to earn an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for portraying Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the third and final season of “Pose.”

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The “Scandal” actress who presented at this year’s Emmy Awards wore a silver, silk corset gown by Etro, featuring a draped cowl neckline. She accessorized her look with diamonds from De Beers, wearing 27-carat diamond and white gold talisman earrings, two diamond rings and a three line bracelet set.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

When it comes to red carpet fashion, Porter rarely disappoints. He channeled his inner fairy godmother, which he played in the newest remake of “Cinderella” by Amazon Prime Video, sporting an all-black Ashi Studio outfit topped with folded fabric wings and platform heels.

He finished the look with an array of jewels from Lorraine Schwartz, including ear cuffs, bracelets, a necklace and rings.

This marked Porter’s third Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role of Pray Tell in “Pose.” He won the award in 2019, becoming the first openly gay Black man to win in any lead acting category at the Emmys.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Like Porter, Taylor-Joy is not one to ever shy away from a glamorous look. The actress, who was nominated for her role as Beth Harmon in Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” stunned in a custom form-fitting pale yellow Dior couture dress with a bright yellow opera cape. Her dress featured an open back design accented with a crystal-embellished chain. The look was styled by Paul Burgo.

She completed her look with approximately $800,000 worth of diamond jewelry courtesy of Tiffany & Co. for which she is an ambassador. The chains on her dress were actually from the jeweler’s Elsa Peretti Diamonds By the Yard platinum necklaces. Taylor-Joy also wore platinum diamond earrings, a yellow sapphire and baguette diamond bracelet and two statement rings.

Jean Smart

Jean Smart arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The actress, nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role as Deborah Vance in HBO’s “Hacks,” wore a floor-length black gown by Ralph Lauren, fashioned with a high neckline, and sheer sleeves and chest. She topped off the look with diamond drop earrings from Cathy Waterman.

