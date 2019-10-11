Aurate has begun putting its $13 million in funding to use. The direct-to-consumer jewelry label, which in June revealed a significant series A funding, will open its first two permanent retail locations on Saturday in New York City.

The brand, which has been operating a pop-up shop in Manhattan to test the market, will open stores in SoHo and on Madison Avenue.

The uptown store at 1015 Madison Avenue measures 916 square feet, while its location at 154 Spring Street is slightly larger at 1,242 square feet. Both locations feature experiential technology that introduces consumers to the raw materials and production methods enlisted to create Aurate jewelry. The stores were designed by female-led architecture firm Alda Ly, which is also responsible for the viral women’s coworking space, The Wing.

“Being that Aurate is a direct-to-consumer brand we have the freedom and flexibility to implement experimental strategies, and opening retail locations is no different. The installations, paying homage to the natural and sustainable elements of our jewelry, throughout the store create a truly immersive experience and are a testament to the brand’s innovative nature,” said Aurate cofounder Bouchra Ezzahraoui.

Cofounder Sophie Kahn added: “By using data collected in-store to help create the finalized experience, we’re making sure the stores not only showcase our pieces, but the Aurate woman as well. The final step in the journey of a piece of Aurate jewelry is when the customer makes it their own. We want them to feel like this store is theirs as well.”