With previous destinations including the Eiffel Tower and Seine River in Paris, the Hoover Dam and a New York City skyline show, model-turned-show-producer Jessica Minh Anh, in partnership with DHL Express, will present her next fashion show at JFK.

The next rendition of her “Fashion x Sustainability Series” is coming to the John F. Kennedy Gateway in February, but Minha Anh wouldn’t be the first to select JFK as an elixir for fashion’s in-crowd, trends and innovative designs. Under creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton showed its 2020 resort collection at the TWA Hotel at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in May.

DHL is not an unlikely partner to Min Anh, as just this August, the logistics company sponsored the DHL Logistics in Fashion award with the CFDA. This was the second year in a row.

She maintains the goal to highlight “the modern upcycling and delivery process in a creative way.”

“From optimizing transport routes and rolling out alternative fuel vehicles, to operating energy efficiency warehouses, DHL is reducing transport-related CO2 emissions,” said Minh Anh in a press statement.

The official list of designer participants is to be announced, but meanwhile, Min Anh can be seen sporting haute couture looks from Lebanese-American designer Rami Kadi and bridalwear designer Pnina Tornai, among others in her campaign imagery.

For More Sustainability News, See:

Catwalk Call-to-Action: Jessica Minh Anh’s Sustainability Series

Louis Vuitton to Stage Cruise Show at JFK Airport’s TWA Flight Center

Cesta Collective Wins ‘DHL Logistics In Fashion’ Award From CFDA