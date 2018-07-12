FAMILY AFFAIR: Jil Sander strongly believes in power couples.

The brand, which is codesigned by Lucie and Luke Meier, has tapped Wim Wenders and his wife, photographer and artist Donata Wenders, to realize its fall 2018 advertising campaign.

In particular, Wim Wenders, in his second collaboration with the fashion label, filmed the three-minute “Time Passing” video infused with a surreal atmosphere, while Donata Wenders shot behind-the-scene images of the short movie’s making. These will be used by Jil Sander for the advertising campaign hitting the September issues of international publications.

“Jil Sander designed by Lucie and [her husband] Luke has a new, unique and modern mélange of classiness and avant-garde, easygoing and haute couture, subtle elegance and defined silhouettes in all their different elements of clothing. I especially like their choice of colors, cuts and fabrics,” said Donata Wenders. “Their garments help you to live in an elegant, imaginative, natural and still somehow strict lifestyle. I tried to reflect this kind of fusion in my photographs, accompanying the latest commercial by Wim.”

Asked about working with her husband on the project, she said, “I loved to witness Wim in his element. I think he enjoyed shooting the many little episodes and creating a new way of storytelling in these spots he made for Jil Sander, especially as he had an amazing freedom to conceive, shoot and edit these little films. These miniatures are extraordinarily poetic, light, smart and playful.”

The video, which features a series of repeating scenarios where the protagonists appear wearing different outfits from the Jil Sander fall 2018 collection, will make its debut on jilsander.com and on the brand’s Instagram TV channel on Thursday.

“The spirit of our new collaboration with Wim Wenders is that of expression,” said Luke Meier. “The fact that you can change the feeling of your mood in an outward form through clothing, color, fabric. The curiosity of routine. The interest in something right in front of you that you may or may not notice. The interaction with people who are there beside you throughout your life. Comfort, but at the same time mystery. And finally, the immediate moment when so many questions are simultaneously answered.”