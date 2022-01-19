Jil Sander Unleashes ‘The Tiger Project’

Jil Sander is releasing a limited-edition capsule titled “The Tiger Project” to mark the Chinese Year of the Tiger, which begins Feb. 1.

Comprising just six items, the collection features a straightforward color palette of black and cream. Each piece is emblazoned with a watercolor rendition of the tiger in various poses — a nod to traditional Chinese arts that lends a soft, painterly touch to rigid forms.

An oversize T-shirt and merino wool sweater, for example, depict the tiger from the back calmly surveying its surroundings. Meanwhile, a snap-front shacket and silk foulard depict it in a more active state: crouched down, eyes locked on its prey, ready to pounce.

The Tiger Project Courtesy of Jil Sander

So what do tigers and the German brand have in common? At first thought, not much. The feline’s signature orange and black stripes are often adopted by fashion to signal brazen sex appeal — something absent from Jil Sander’s lexicon as a mainstay of minimalist luxury.

In Chinese culture, however, the tiger is prized for its grace as well as its ferocity. It never backs down from a challenge, showing courage in the face of adversity. Whether on the runway or in the jungle, sometimes discretion reaps the greatest rewards. The Tiger Project will be available to shop online and through select Jil Sander boutiques.

The Tiger Project Courtesy of Jil Sander