Jill Biden Recycles $15,900 Gabriela Hearst Dress to Coronation Big Lunch at Downing Street

LONDON — U.S. First Lady Jill Biden chose a white lambskin cutout dress by Gabriela Hearst for the coronation Big Lunch at Downing Street on Sunday, hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and his wife Akshata Murty.

Biden first wore the dress in September when she met with Queen Letizia of Spain ahead of World Cancer Research Day in New York City. A black version of the dress, called Lara, retails for $15,900 on Gabriela Hearst’s official website.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty (right) with First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden (left) before hosting a coronation big lunch in Downing Street, London, for volunteers, Ukrainian refugees in the U.K., and youth groups. PA Images via Getty Images

This time, Biden kept it clean and left the thin white belt she wore last time out of her look. It made the outfit less serious and more approachable, considering the lunch was also a celebration for community heroes, Ukrainian families who have fled war, and youth groups in London.

Biden was accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who opted for a fitted green dress with ribbon motifs for the occasion.

The event took place as part of the Big Lunch, a nationwide initiative to bring neighbors and communities together to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla with more than 50,000 street parties expected to take place in the U.K. and beyond on Sunday.

Queen Letizia of Spain (L), Honorary President of the Spanish Association Against Cancer and First Lady Jill Biden visit Columbia University Irving Medical Center on September 21, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images

According to the New York-based Hearst brand, the intricate cut-outs of the all-over, embroidery lace motif are inspired by a sketch by Hearst, who is also Chloé’s creative director.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 07: Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds an oversized tea pot as he goes to pour a cup while sitting next to US First Lady Jill Biden as they attend the Big Lunch party on May 7, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images

Hearst is one of Biden’s go-to brands when it comes to major events. In 2021, she wore an evening gown by the designer for the evening festivities after the swearing-in ceremony at the Smithsonian Museum.

At lunch on Sunday, Biden and Sunak drank hot tea and enjoyed afternoon tea staples such as cheese and pickle sandwiches, cupcakes, and walnut cakes.

The tableware, which included an oversized teapot with Union Jacks, and plate and mugs that said “Charles III” on them, was supplied by Emma Bridgewater.