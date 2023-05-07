×
Jill Biden Recycles $15,900 Gabriela Hearst Dress to Coronation Big Lunch at Downing Street

Her granddaughter Finnegan Biden opted for a fitted green dress with ribbon motifs.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) and his wife Akshata Murty (L) speak with First Lady of the United States Jill Biden (2R) and granddaughter of US President Joe Biden, Finnegan Biden (2L), as they host a Coronation Big Lunch outside Downing Street in London.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON — U.S. First Lady Jill Biden chose a white lambskin cutout dress by Gabriela Hearst for the coronation Big Lunch at Downing Street on Sunday, hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and his wife Akshata Murty.

Biden first wore the dress in September when she met with Queen Letizia of Spain ahead of World Cancer Research Day in New York City. A black version of the dress, called Lara, retails for $15,900 on Gabriela Hearst’s official website.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty (right) with First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden (left) before hosting a Coronation Big Lunch in Downing Street, London, for volunteers, Ukrainian refugees in the UK, and youth groups.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty (right) with First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden (left) before hosting a coronation big lunch in Downing Street, London, for volunteers, Ukrainian refugees in the U.K., and youth groups. PA Images via Getty Images

This time, Biden kept it clean and left the thin white belt she wore last time out of her look. It made the outfit less serious and more approachable, considering the lunch was also a celebration for community heroes, Ukrainian families who have fled war, and youth groups in London.

Biden was accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who opted for a fitted green dress with ribbon motifs for the occasion.

The event took place as part of the Big Lunch, a nationwide initiative to bring neighbors and communities together to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla with more than 50,000 street parties expected to take place in the U.K. and beyond on Sunday.

Queen Letizia of Spain (L), Honorary President of the Spanish Association Against Cancer and First Lady Jill Biden visit Columbia University Irving Medical Center on September 21, 2022 in New York City.
Queen Letizia of Spain (L), Honorary President of the Spanish Association Against Cancer and First Lady Jill Biden visit Columbia University Irving Medical Center on September 21, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images

According to the New York-based Hearst brand, the intricate cut-outs of the all-over, embroidery lace motif are inspired by a sketch by Hearst, who is also Chloé’s creative director.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds an oversized tea pot as he goes to pour a cup while sitting next to US First Lady Jill Biden as they attend the Big Lunch party on May 7, 2023 in London, England. Dignitaries and guests will include the First Lady of the United States of America, Dr. Jill Biden. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 07: Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds an oversized tea pot as he goes to pour a cup while sitting next to US First Lady Jill Biden as they attend the Big Lunch party on May 7, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images

Hearst is one of Biden’s go-to brands when it comes to major events. In 2021, she wore an evening gown by the designer for the evening festivities after the swearing-in ceremony at the Smithsonian Museum.

At lunch on Sunday, Biden and Sunak drank hot tea and enjoyed afternoon tea staples such as cheese and pickle sandwiches, cupcakes, and walnut cakes.

The tableware, which included an oversized teapot with Union Jacks, and plate and mugs that said “Charles III” on them, was supplied by Emma Bridgewater.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 07, 2023: Guests attend Coronation Big Lunch outside Downing Street hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty for community heroes, Ukrainian families who have fled war and youth groups in London, United Kingdom on May 07, 2023. The event is taking place as part of The Big Lunch, a nationwide initiative to bring neighbours and communities together to celebrate the Coronation of King Chales III and Queen Camilla with over 50,000 street parities expected to take place in the UK and in countries across the globe. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Guests attend Coronation Big Lunch outside Downing Street hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty for community heroes, Ukrainian families who have fled war and youth groups in London on May 7, 2023. Future Publishing via Getty Imag
