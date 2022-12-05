×
Monday's Digital Daily: December 5, 2022

Jill Biden Wears Monique Lhuillier Floral Dress for Kennedy Center Honors 2022 Ceremony

The first lady joined her husband President Biden in honoring artists and creatives who have transformed the American cultural landscape.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. This year's honorees include actor and filmmaker George Clooney; singer-songwriter Amy Grant; singer Gladys Knight; composer Tania León; and Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Ariana DeBose attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Sasha Cohen and Isla Fisher attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Sheryl Crow attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Honorees Adam Clayton, Bono, The Edge and Larry Mullen Jr. of U-2 attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
First lady Jill Biden arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday in Washington, D.C., wearing a floral-embroidered dress by Monique Lhuillier.

For the annual event, which honors American artists and creatives, Biden’s bespoke black lace gown incorporated midnight sequins. She accessorized with a black evening clutch bag from Tyler Ellis.

The first lady was accompanied by her husband, President Joe Biden, who sported a quintessential classic black and white tuxedo. President Biden accessorized with a flag of the United States lapel pin.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Alternate crop) U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. This year's honorees include actor and filmmaker George Clooney; singer-songwriter Amy Grant; singer Gladys Knight; composer Tania León; and Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on Sunday. Getty Images

The first lady’s itinerary has been full — last week, she joined President Biden in hosting French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron for the first White House state dinner since President Biden took office. For the occasion, she wore a laser-cut navy Oscar de la Renta dress with a rounded neckline at the shoulder.

The look paid homage to American fashion design, while Brigitte Macron wore a white long-sleeve mock neck dress by Louis Vuitton, paying homage to France’s fashion industry. The first lady is a known fan of Oscar de la Renta, regularly wearing the brand for public appearances, and receiving thanks for representing the brand on social media from its co-creative directors, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim.

Last month, the first lady attended her step-granddaughter Naomi Biden’s wedding alongside President Biden. For the occasion, Naomi chose Ralph Lauren as the designer for her wedding gown. For the reception, Naomi wore one of the first lady’s favorite designers, Markarian.

The annual Kennedy Center Honors celebrate creatives who have made an impact on the American cultural landscape. This year’s honorees included George Clooney, Tania León, U2, Amy Grant and Gladys Knight. This year marks the 45th annual event, with CBS broadcasting the ceremony on Dec. 28.

