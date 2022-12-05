Jill Biden Wears Monique Lhuillier Floral Dress for Kennedy Center Honors 2022 Ceremony

First lady Jill Biden arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday in Washington, D.C., wearing a floral-embroidered dress by Monique Lhuillier.

For the annual event, which honors American artists and creatives, Biden’s bespoke black lace gown incorporated midnight sequins. She accessorized with a black evening clutch bag from Tyler Ellis.

The first lady was accompanied by her husband, President Joe Biden, who sported a quintessential classic black and white tuxedo. President Biden accessorized with a flag of the United States lapel pin.

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on Sunday. Getty Images

The first lady’s itinerary has been full — last week, she joined President Biden in hosting French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron for the first White House state dinner since President Biden took office. For the occasion, she wore a laser-cut navy Oscar de la Renta dress with a rounded neckline at the shoulder.

The look paid homage to American fashion design, while Brigitte Macron wore a white long-sleeve mock neck dress by Louis Vuitton, paying homage to France’s fashion industry. The first lady is a known fan of Oscar de la Renta, regularly wearing the brand for public appearances, and receiving thanks for representing the brand on social media from its co-creative directors, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim.

Last month, the first lady attended her step-granddaughter Naomi Biden’s wedding alongside President Biden. For the occasion, Naomi chose Ralph Lauren as the designer for her wedding gown. For the reception, Naomi wore one of the first lady’s favorite designers, Markarian.

The annual Kennedy Center Honors celebrate creatives who have made an impact on the American cultural landscape. This year’s honorees included George Clooney, Tania León, U2, Amy Grant and Gladys Knight. This year marks the 45th annual event, with CBS broadcasting the ceremony on Dec. 28.