Jill Biden, Accompanied by Granddaughter Finnegan Biden, Wears Ralph Lauren to Coronation

LONDON – U.S. first lady Jill Biden has arrived at King Charles III’s coronation with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden. She is attending on behalf of her husband U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden and her granddaughter wore the colors matching those of the Ukranian flag as a gesture of support to the country that is under attack by Russia.

Her look comprises a periwinkle blue jacket with an asymmetrical neckline; a knee-length pencil skirt and matching gloves, by Ralph Lauren. She is also wearing a petit bow hat, and a pair of cream heels, and is carrying a square clutch bag that matches her shoes.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: First Lady Jill Biden attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images

She is accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who opted for a long, cream-yellow cape dress by Markarian. She completed her look with a yellow floral hairband and a small vanity case-style bag.

Finnegan Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska and Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Also in attendance is Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska and Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal.

Zelenska wore a sage long coat and a matching dress underneath. She accessorized the look with pearl earrings and a necklace, and a pair of white heels.