Jill Biden, Accompanied by Granddaughter Finnegan Biden, Wears Ralph Lauren to Coronation

Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan's dresses match the colors of the Ukrainian flag, a gesture of support for the country that's under attack by Russia.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON – U.S. first lady Jill Biden has arrived at King Charles III’s coronation with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden. She is attending on behalf of her husband U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden and her granddaughter wore the colors matching those of the Ukranian flag as a gesture of support to the country that is under attack by Russia.

Her look comprises a periwinkle blue jacket with an asymmetrical neckline; a knee-length pencil skirt and matching gloves, by Ralph Lauren. She is also wearing a petit bow hat, and a pair of cream heels, and is carrying a square clutch bag that matches her shoes.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: First Lady Jill Biden attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: First Lady Jill Biden attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images

She is accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who opted for a long, cream-yellow cape dress by Markarian. She completed her look with a yellow floral hairband and a small vanity case-style bag.

Finnegan Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Finnegan Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. AFP via Getty Images
Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska and Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Also in attendance is Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska and Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal.

Zelenska wore a sage long coat and a matching dress underneath. She accessorized the look with pearl earrings and a necklace, and a pair of white heels.

