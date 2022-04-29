Jill Biden to Attend Press Launch of Costume Institute Exhibition

Jill Biden, First Lady of the U.S., will attend the press launch Monday of the spring Costume Institute exhibition “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

The event serves as the formal unveiling of the exhibition, which explores American fashion during the 19th to mid-late 20th century through about 100 garments at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s American Wing period rooms.

The First Lady will deliver brief remarks and will be introduced by Diana M. Montalvo, a Library and Collections intern at The Costume Institute.

The remarks program will also include The Met’s Daniel H. Weiss, president and chief executive officer; Max Hollein, the Marina Kellen French director; Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge of The Costume Institute, and Sylvia Yount, the Lawrence A. Fleischman curator in charge of The American Wing, along with Eva Chen, vice president of fashion partnerships at Instagram. Following the remarks, Biden will tour the exhibition with Met interns, as well as Bolton and Yount.

“It is an exceptional honor and a privilege to welcome the First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden to The Metropolitan Museum of Art,” said Weiss. “We look forward to recognizing together the powerful ways in which art can teach us about our past, connect us to the present, and inspire a vision for the future.

Hollein added, “This is a particularly timely and relevant exhibition that explores under-recognized stories of American cultural history, offering more expansive ways of understanding the past. We’re thrilled to have Dr. Biden join us for this important moment.”

“In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” opens to public on May 7. It is the second in a two-part exhibition, which opened in September 2021 with “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Both will close on Sept. 5, 2022.

The exhibition press preview will be followed that evening by The Met Gala, which serves as the primary source of funding for The Costume Institute. The exhibition and the benefit for The Costume Institute are made possible by Instagram, with additional support is provided by Conde Nast.

While the First Lady’s office always declines to discuss what Biden wears, she has been a champion of American designers ever since her husband, President Joe Biden, took office.

FOR MORE STORIES

The Met’s Costume Institute Refreshes ‘In America: A Lexicon of American Fashion’

Moore From New York: Met Costume Institute a Reminder of Wealth Inequality in Fashion

The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of All Time