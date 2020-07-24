Jill Granoff’s stock is rising in the private equity world.

Granoff, chief executive officer of Eurazeo Brands, an $800 million investment division of Paris-based Eurazeo, has joined the private equity giant’s executive committee.

The fashion veteran joined the firm in 2017 to start Eurazeo Brands, a now 10-person shop that has put $260 million to work, investing in Nest New York, Pat McGrath Labs, Bandier, Herschel and Q Mixers.

“Jill is a great value to Eurazeo and our portfolio companies,” said Virginie Morgon, ceo of Eurazeo. “She has done an amazing job over the last three years building the Eurazeo Brands team and investing in companies with strong DNA that have the potential to become iconic, global brands in the coming years.”

Prior to Eurazeo, Granoff was ceo of Vince Holding Corp, which she took public in 2013. She also served as ceo of Kenneth Cole Productions and earlier held executive positions at Estée Lauder Cos., Victoria’s Secret and Liz Claiborne Inc.

Granoff remains on the hunt with Eurazeo Brands and, since the coronavirus reset the market, is focusing on consumer staple companies instead of discretionary players. That has led to a special focus on skin care, hair care, food and beverage, health and wellness and pet care as categories that will be strong regardless of the landscape.