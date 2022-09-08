×
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Queen Elizabeth II Dies at Age 96

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: CFDA Will Mark 60 Years via Metaverse Exhibit, NFTs

Business

EXCLUSIVE CEO Talks: Fabrizio Cardinali Maps Out Strategy for Etro’s New Phase

EXCLUSIVE: Jill Kortleve Signs With IMG Models

The Dutch model is known for her work at Alexander McQueen and Chanel.

Jill Kortleve
Jill Kortleve Courtesy of IMG Models/Javi Oller

Jill Kortleve has signed with IMG Models.

The 28-year-old Dutch model made her runway debut at Alexander McQueen’s spring 2019 show and has since appeared in campaigns for the British luxury house. She has also become a fixture at Chanel, recently modeling the bridal look at Chanel’s fall 2022 couture presentation, and Jacquemus.

“I grew up in a small town in the south of Holland where I always had the feeling I had to act a certain way or dress a certain way to fit in and for people to like me,” Kortleve has told press. “It took me about 22 years to figure out that I was in control of my own life. I made a big decision in my work — which was to stop focusing on my body weight.”

Related Galleries

Kortleve, who isn’t “sample size,” is breaking barriers for a new generation in the fashion industry, gracing the covers of Vogue U.S., Vogue Italia, Vogue France, Vogue Spain, Vogue Netherlands, Vogue Russia, Vogue Hong Kong and Harper’s Bazaar U.S. She has also appeared in an editorial spread in British Vogue.

Jill Kortleve

She has starred in campaigns for Valentino beauty, Fenty Beauty, Fendi, Victoria’s Secret, H&M and Mango. She’s walked for Valentino, Altuzarra, Michael Kors, Mugler, Prabal Gurung and Max Mara, to name a few.

“Now, I want to inspire young girls and boys and show it’s OK if you don’t fit beauty standards,” Kortleve continued. “It’s OK to be a brown woman and have a mustache and arm hair, and it’s OK if you don’t have a flat stomach.”

At IMG Models, Kortleve joins a roster of clients that include Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, Alton Mason, Eileen Gu, Diana Silvers and Richie Shazam.

