Retailers, media and influencers gathered Tuesday night at Primo’s in New York to celebrate the introduction of Jill Jill Stuart, a diffusion ready-to-wear line that launched for spring.

Jill Jill Stuart features Stuart’s feminine aesthetic in dresses and separates at a more accessible price point. The collection’s sweet spot is between $269 and $369, and it is being sold at retailers such as Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, Shopbop and Nordstrom.

Jill Stuart’s main collection, which is priced 50 percent higher, has completely different distribution and is sold at specialty boutiques.

Jill Jill Stuart, which covers many of the sportswear categories, hopes to eventually expand into knits and denim. The spring collection features Stuart’s signature floral prints, flowy feminine separates, flirty eyelets and a variety of polka dot prints.

“This ready-to-wear line was created because I wanted to bring my signature looks and style to a wider audience. With the urging and encouragement from retailers, it seemed to be the right time,” said Jill Stuart. “Also, we are excited to partner with Afterpay as we strive to attract a broader audience and cater to Millennials’ purchasing patterns and needs.” Afterpay allows customers to buy right away and pay in installments.

Among some of the guests at Tuesday’s night’s party were Angela Trimbur, Dylana Suarez, Bec Adams, Alix Brown, Morgan Lane and Bianca Valle.