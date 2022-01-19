×
Jill Zarin and Ally Shapiro Launch Exclusive Home Decor Collection With Saks Off Fifth

Jill Zarin and Ally Shapiro have this week launched an exclusive, affordable collection of home decor with Saks Off 5th.

An image from Jill & Ally
An image from Jill & Ally for Saks Off Fifth Courtesy

Mother-daughter duo Jill Zarin and Ally Shapiro, who launched their namesake lifestyle label in 2020, this week debuted an exclusive collection of affordable home decor with Saks Off Fifth. 

Similar to Zarin and Shapiro’s mainline offerings (tie-dye face masks, casualwear, accessories, candles and more), the exclusive launch boasts colorful, fun home goods designed to offer “something for everyone” with gifting in mind. For instance, a “Real Housewife in Training” candle and a “Reality Star” jumbo crystal wine glass (tapping into Zarin’s “Real Housewives of New York” Bravo fanbase), as well as youthful pom-pom string lights, tableware, a charcuterie board, cocktail essentials and more.

Ally Shapiro and Jill Zarin
Ally Shapiro and Jill Zarin Courtesy

“So many people are watching reality TV and drinking wine, or Diet Coke in my case, so what better way to do that than drinking out of a reality star wine glass. The perfect gift for any Bravo fan,” Zarin said.

The Jill & Ally capsule is available online and in select Saks Off Fifth stores, with retail prices sitting under $50.

An image from Jill & Ally for Saks Off Fifth
An image from Jill & Ally for Saks Off Fifth Courtesy
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

