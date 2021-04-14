SEARCHING FOR CHARLOTTE: Saint Laurent has added to its growing canon of experimental films with a short film directed by Jim Jarmusch featuring its spring collection, currently arriving in stores.

Brand regular Charlotte Gainsbourg is joined by Julianne Moore, Chloë Sevigny and Indya Moore in the film “French Water,” which sees guests wandering through a cavernous venue after a dinner party searching for Gainsbourg.

The French actress appears and disappears on screen like a genie, alternately playing chess, sitting on a Vespa or reading Edgar Allan Poe. “Don’t you wish Charlotte still lived here?” asks Julianne Moore. “I guess she likes Paris more than us, French b—h,” hisses Sevigny.

An impassive waiter, played by Leo Reilly, the son of actor John C. Reilly, watches as the characters cross paths, their outfits changing with every passage. One by one, he offers them a glass of water, specifying that it comes from France. “I love water,” they invariably respond.

Ever the outsider, Gainsbourg is shown chugging Champagne straight from the bottle and ends the film spinning by herself under disco lights. What does it all mean? The house offered no comment from either Jarmusch or creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

It’s the second short film inspired by the spring collection, following French director Gaspar Noé’s horror-inspired “Summer of ’21,” released in December.

Vaccarello has a history of collaborations with filmmakers, including Wong Kar Wai, as part of the house’s ongoing Self project, which taps creative figures to capture different aspects of the Saint Laurent personality through art and social commentary.

As part of the program, Noé shot a 52-minute film, “Lux Aeterna,” which was presented out of competition at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and featured Béatrice Dalle and Gainsbourg, who at one point is tied to a stake like a witch.

Last year, Saint Laurent tapped “Pink Flamingos” director John Waters to star in its fall campaign.

