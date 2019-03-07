Jim Moore, creative director at large for GQ, has teamed with Andy Salzer of the Los Angeles-based brand Hiro Clark, on a limited-edition T-shirt collection — and they’ve tapped Quincy Brown to be the face.

The actor-musician, and godson of Quincy Jones, is pictured wearing pieces from the line, which features three different graphics that are near and dear to Moore’s life. They are 1977, the year he moved to New York and the year Studio 54 opened; Shades, an image of aviator glasses that were a favorite of Moore’s growing up, and Creative Director, a nod to his 30-plus-year career at GQ.

“To earn the title of an artist or creative director, you have to be ready and multidisciplined,” Moore said. “The ability to continuously evolve as person is exactly what Quincy offers. He knows the rules and then creatively tweaks them just a bit. As I learned more about his old soul, I knew he would be the perfect fit for this throwback-inspired collaboration.”

Brown said to him, “T-shirts are the true casual suit. Albeit simple, they always make a statement. Plus, I love when history repeats itself. Reminding us that what once was popular always finds its way back to the future of fashion.”

The collection will launch on Hiro Clark’s web site and at Ron Herman/Fred Segal on March 14 and will retail for $98.