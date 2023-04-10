Jimin Debuts for Tiffany, the Royal Family Decks Out in Blue, Walker Country’s Cause

JIMIN’S DEBUT: BTS member Jimin is already hard at work as a Tiffany & Co. ambassador.

The vocalist appears alongside fellow spokesmodels Zoë Kravitz and Gal Gadot in the jeweler’s newest campaign titled, “This is Tiffany.” It marks Jimin’s first campaign for Tiffany since being named an official ambassador last month, as was exclusively revealed by WWD.

Zoë Kravitz and Gal Gadot in Tiffany & Co.’s new campaign. Craig McDean/Tiffany & Co.

In images shot by Hyeawon Kang in South Korea, Jimin is seen wearing Tiffany T rose gold rings as well as a bracelet.

“I am excited to join the Tiffany & Co. family with two iconic collections. The HardWear and T Collections are a pinnacle expression of luxury,” Jimin said of the campaign in a statement to WWD.

Kravitz and Gadot were photographed for the campaign by Craig McDean, with styling by Malina Joseph Gilchrist.

“Working with Tiffany has been a dream come true. I love how everything can be styled in so many different ways. Jewelry is so personal and it’s amazing to see how individuality can shine through each collection,” Kravitz said of the campaign.

Gadot added: “As a long-term friend of the House, I am proud to represent the Tiffany T collection in the campaign; a collection inspired by the connections we feel but cannot always see.”

The jeweler, which is set to reopen its historic Fifth Avenue store later this month following a lengthy renovation, said the campaign is meant to showcase how Tiffany jewelry offers a certain level of freedom and individuality.

“Our ‘This Is Tiffany’ campaign is an authentic homage to individual style. We may make the jewelry but it’s house ambassadors like Zoë, Jimin and Gal who give meaning to the collections and make our pieces all their own,” Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president for product and communication, said of the campaign.

Ads will begin running globally on Monday in both print and digital formats. — MISTY WHITE SIDELL

ROYAL EASTER PARADE: The British royal family gathered at Windsor Castle for its first Easter Sunday appearance since Queen Elizabeth II’s death and a month before the coronation of King Charles III.

The Firm was united together in a royal blue hue, with the king, Queen Consort Camilla and the Waleses wearing the shade to signal their seniority.

Kate Middleton wore a bespoke Catherine Walker coat that features a velvet collar with angular shoulders and sits at mid-shin with a blue hat. She debuted the coat at last year’s Commonwealth Day Service.

Prince William and Prince George both wore navy suits with the young prince wearing a blue necktie; Princess Charlotte was in a navy coat with blue tights and a ribbon in her hair, and Prince Louis wore a navy blazer and necktie with a blue shirt and shorts.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle. Getty Images

The king and queen wore similar shades of royal blue as they led the family into St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Sartorially, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been “stepping up a level. If you look back at their trajectory as a couple, for a very long time they were seen as very relatable, very down-to-earth and quite casual. I think what we’ve seen a little bit more of in recent months is them looking much more serious,” like they mean business, said Bethan Holt, author of “The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style” and “The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style.”

Since the queen’s passing in September, the duties and responsibilities of the Princess of Wales have increased along with the ones of Prince William, the heir to the throne.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attend the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Millennial Prince and Princess of Wales have made clear from the start that they want to be modern royals, in touch with their subjects and with the issues of the day. They want to be seen as compassionate change-makers, advocates for British charities and people, and strong parents to their three children. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

SISTER ACT: Walker County, the Nashville, Tennessee-based country music duo made up of sisters Ivy Dene and Sophie Dawn, has a new act — curating fashion for a cause.

The sisters have pulled together a selection of their favorite apparel, jewelry and leather goods from the Able brand, which is being featured at GoodMrkt, the Fort Wayne, Indiana, boutique. The collection is called “Mirror Mirror” and it supports women’s empowerment and body positivity. “Mirror Mirror” is the focus track from Walker County’s new “No Smoke and Mirrors” EP.

Sophie Dawn and Ivy Dene of the country music duo Walker County. Trea Allen

“At Able we create opportunities for women to step into something beautiful and meaningful, from the makers to you,” said Sarah Deveney, director of partnerships. “Whoever you are, wherever you are, we believe you are able just as you are. This message ties so closely to what Ivy and Sophie are sharing through their ‘Mirror Mirror’ EP — empowering women to feel the beauty of the person looking back at them.” Able’s mission is to bring employment to disadvantaged women and communities around the world.

“GoodMrkt is a community of makers and creators who embrace the challenges of the world and dare to make a difference, and that’s exactly what Ivy and Sophie are doing through their music and the Mirror Mirror collection,” said Harry Cunningham, founder and managing partner of GoodMrkt, which sells purpose-driven brands at its store and on its website. — DAVID MOIN