Let Them Eat Pink Cake: Jimmy Choo Opens a Café Inside Harrods

LONDON — Harrods and Jimmy Choo are serving high tea.

The luxury footwear brand is collaborating with the renowned department store on a three-month café takeover, open until Sept. 30.

Choo Café will take place inside Harrods’ shoe department for an immersive English high tea experience with a twist — the interiors are all fuchsia rather than stuffy rose wallpapers.

Pink has become a brand color in recent years, but also somewhat of a cultural phenomenon. It’s all about thinking pink, whether that’s Millennial pink or Maggie Prescott’s “Think Pink” singalong in “Funny Face.”

Everything in the café is blushing, including the sculptural seating, carpet and mirrored accents. The exercise in pink is for Jimmy Choo to softly launch their handbag line, the Varenne Avenue collection, which will join the Varenne family of leather goods. A first preview will be available inside the café, set to drop in autumn.

The food menu will be curated by Harrods’ award-winning chefs with an emphasis on British summer — from fresh strawberries, raspberries, tea and Champagne recast in patisserie, to classic picnic sandwiches.

This isn’t the first branded café at Harrods, which is letting everyone eat cake for the ultimate Instagram moment.

In 2019, Fendi opened their own café inside the famed store, complete with the brand’s monogram all over the interiors, cappuccinos and cakes.

It’s a busy year for brand Jimmy Choo. Choo is working on launching a two-floor boutique opposite The Maine Mayfair restaurant that will launch in September to coincide with JCA London Fashion Academy’s MA presentations.

