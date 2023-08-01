Jimmy Choo Taps Mi-Yeon of (G)I-dle as Global Brand Ambassador

Jimmy Choo, the luxury footwear brand owned by Capri Holdings, has tapped Mi-Yeon Cho, a member of the K-pop group (G)I-dle, as its latest global brand ambassador.

In the first move of her ambassadorship, Cho will be featured in the brand’s fall 2023 campaign launching Aug. 30.

Sandra Choi, creative director of Jimmy Choo, said that “Mi-Yeon is magnetic. From her musical talent to her captivating performances and inimitable personal style, she truly embodies the confident, playful spirit and creative energy of Jimmy Choo.”

Cho said she loves “the joy and glamour of the collection,” and that she feels “more confident when I am wearing Jimmy Choo.”

With more than 4.4 million followers on Instagram, Cho has amassed a loyal following for her fashion styles. Her dedicated fan account shows that she has been dressed by top brands such as Prada, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Fendi, and Dolce & Gabbana.

The Asian market has been a top priority for Jimmy Choo in recent years. As of 2023, the brand operates 35 stores in Greater China, 16 stores in South Korea, and 45 stores in Japan, representing 44 percent of its global retail footprint.

Earlier this year the brand released a landmark collaboration with “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon,” arguably one of the most fashionable Japanese anime series in history.

Last year Jimmy Choo appointed actress and singer Son Na-Eun its first South Korean ambassador.

Hannah Colman, chief executive officer of Jimmy Choo, noted that the brand has “a long-standing relationship with brand activations in South Korea, from product placements in hit TV dramas to our collaboration with the stylist YK Jeung.”

“These projects celebrate Jimmy Choo’s inherent connection to celebrity and creative talent. The appointment of Mi-Yeon as our global brand ambassador is an exciting milestone for us adding another layer to our brand affinity in the region,” she added.