Jimmy Choo’s Sandra Choi to Design the 2022 Claridge’s Christmas Tree

The tree will be unveiled in the hotel lobby on the morning of Nov. 23.

Sandra Choi will be designing the Claridge's Christmas tree this year. Courtesy of Claridge’s

LONDON Jimmy Choo is taking over London’s Claridge’s hotel in Mayfair this Christmas.

The luxury accessories brand’s creative director Sandra Choi is designing the festive tree, which will be unveiled in the hotel lobby on the morning of Nov. 23.

Jimmy Choo just launched its winter 2022 campaign shot at the famous hotel and featuring Iris Law, Mica Argaňaraz and Stan Taylor photographed by Angelo Pennetta.

“Claridge’s is a London icon. The perfect blend of glamour and decadence — great things happen at Claridge’s. There’s a magic energy as you enter the doors that’s contagious, from the warmth of the staff to the discrete buzz of guests in the lobby,” said Choi.

“And at night the hotel invites you to party. Claridge’s is a London jewel, it’s multifaceted, like the diamond that inspired our tree, like Jimmy Choo,” she added.

Choi’s tree has already been given the name of The Diamond. Courtesy of Claridge’s

Choi’s tree has already been given the name of The Diamond, a nod to the brand’s twinkling accessories, and it will be finished off with a bow at the top of the tree, a motif that runs through the brand’s winter collection.

In 2021, the hotel invited Dior’s Kim Jones to design the Christmas tree, paying tribute to the craftsmanship of couture.

“I am delighted to welcome Sandra Choi to bring Jimmy Choo’s distinct glamour to the hotel. Christmas is always a truly magical time of year for us here at Claridge’s and this year, we look forward to seeing guests and visitors step inside Jimmy Choo’s sparkling world,” said Paul Jackson, general manager at Claridge’s.

