NAME CHANGE: Perfumer Jo Malone has picked up a new title. Today, she was awarded Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, or CBE, by The Prince of Wales.

Malone founded the eponymous fragrance house in 1994 and sold it to the Estée Lauder Companies in 1999. It is now known as Jo Malone London. She is also the founder of luxury fragrance brand, Jo Loves, which she launched in 2011.

The award, one of the Queen’s Honors, recognizes Malone’s contributions to the fragrance industry, her work as an entrepreneur, shopkeeper and mentor to students and small and medium-size enterprises alike. Malone is an ambassador for the Great Britain campaign which unites the public and private sector to generate jobs for the U.K.

Malone received the accolade on Friday, dressed in a cream dress and coat from St. John, a fascinator by Harrods and shoes by Tory Burch.

“I am so honored and overwhelmed to be receiving this incredible CBE award. Lots of people work hard in life so it’s beyond a privilege to be recognized this way. Congratulations to everyone,” said Malone.