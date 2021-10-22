×
Jockey CEO Debra Waller to Be Honored By Cancer Research Foundation

The innerwear CEO will be honored in person at New York's Cipriani Wall Street on Nov. 18.

Debra Waller Jockey CEO
Debra Waller is chairperson and chief executive officer of Jockey International. Courtesy Photo

Jockey International chairperson and chief executive officer Debra Waller will be honored by the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation at the organization’s 24th annual “Collaborating for a Cure” gala. 

The evening, scheduled for Nov. 18, marks the return of in-person events for the nonprofit, as well as the ninth year the foundation has awarded the “Fashion Cares” award to members of the fashion and retail industries. Past recipients are those who have been personally impacted by cancer — either themselves or a loved one — and include women’s ready-to-wear designer Kobi Halperin, Vince Camuto, men’s wear designer John Varvatos, bridal designer Tadashi Shoji and evening wear designer Carmen Marc Valvo.

“The fashion industry has always played a valuable role in our efforts to fund life-saving cancer research,” said Dr. Samuel Waxman, founder and chief executive officer of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation. “This year, we are thrilled to honor Debra Waller, CEO of Jockey International for her commitment to investing in the science that will help end cancer once and for all.”

The innerwear and sleepwear company’s CEO said she’s “humbled and honored” to be recognized by the nonprofit. 

“My participation pales in comparison to the work researchers, doctors and scientists [who] have contributed to the mission of eradicating cancer,” Waller said. “The foundation’s philosophy of promoting collaboration, funding cutting-edge research and creating a global network of researchers has contributed to monumental gains in the fight against cancer.”

This year’s event will take place at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, with live musical performances by Jason Isbell and the band The 400 Unit, along with special guest, singer, songwriter Warren Haynes. Kevan Shokat, PhD, from the University of California, San Francisco, will also be honored at the event. 

Despite the pandemic, about 900 people — from the finance, real estate and fashion industries — are expected to attend. Proof of vaccine will be required. 

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

