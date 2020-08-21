Luke Bryan is joining the Jockey family — the country music star and his wife Caroline are now brand ambassadors for the brand.

“This partnership with Jockey — and why I’m so proud of it — it just feels like such a natural combination of what our family is about,” Bryan said in a statement. “Jockey is such a strong family company and we’re excited to be partnered with such a successful company for so many years. The clothes Jockey makes, the comfort and quality and how they stand behind it, is so important to us.”

Caroline added that she loves the brand because the pieces are easy to wear.

“I have some [T-shirts] that I just tie on the side and throw on a hat and cute shoes and [I’m] good to go,” she said. “Girls can rock it and boys can, too.”

The campaign, titled “There’s Only One Jockey,” was shot in Nashville, Tenn., and features the couple in a selection of Jockey innerwear, loungewear and other apparel basics.

The musician also posted a video with Jockey on Instagram Friday to share the news of the partnership.

“Luke and Caroline are a great fit for the Jockey brand as their focus on family, dedication to caring for others and playful sense of humor align perfectly with our brand values,” said Chris Smith, senior vice president, direct-to-consumer and chief brand officer of Jockey. “We’re proud to be able to partner with the Bryans and highlight the impact this all-American couple has on families and a younger generation and reinforce ‘There’s Only One Jockey.’”

Jockey International has employed a number of tactics to attract younger consumers in recent years.

The privately held men’s and women’s apparel and intimates manufacturer and retailer, which was founded in 1876, partnered with Target in July 2019 to create Jockey Generation, a line of men’s, women’s and children’s apparel. The collection, sold exclusively at the big-box retailer, was a bid to create greater brand loyalty among Millennials. The following September, the company released the Jockey x Victoria Arlen collection. The collaboration was Jockey’s first with a celebrity and an attempt to reach an even younger set, namely Generation Z shoppers.